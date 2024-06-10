Next Article



What's the story Lobio, a traditional Georgian dish, celebrates the kidney bean. Originating from Georgia, it's a significant part of the culinary landscape, known for its rich flavors and comforting warmth. Typically enjoyed with cornbread or mchadi and pickles, lobio is a versatile recipe that's easily adapted for vegetarian and vegan diets. Let's get cooking and bring a taste of Georgian culinary tradition to your table.

For this vegetarian Georgian lobio, you'll need two cups dried red kidney beans (soaked overnight), one large onion (finely chopped), three cloves of garlic (minced), one teaspoon ground coriander, half a teaspoon ground fenugreek, one-fourth teaspoon ground chili (to taste), two bay leaves, salt, freshly ground black pepper, one tablespoon tomato paste, and fresh cilantro and parsley for garnish.

Preparing the beans

Drain and rinse the soaked kidney beans. Place them in a large pot, cover with fresh water—about two inches above the beans. Bring to a boil over high heat, then reduce to a simmer. Add the bay leaves and simmer until the beans are tender but not mushy, approximately one hour. Keep an eye on the water level, adding more if necessary.

Creating the flavor base

As the beans simmer, heat oil in a pan over medium. Add the onions, cooking until they're golden, about eight minutes. Next, incorporate the minced garlic, coriander powder, fenugreek powder, chili powder, salt and black pepper. Cook this mixture for two minutes until it becomes fragrant. Then, stir in the tomato paste to this aromatic base, ensuring it's well blended into the spices.

Combining beans with flavor base

Once your beans are cooked thoroughly, drain them while reserving some cooking liquid for later use if needed. Remove bay leaves from it. Add these cooked beans into your onion-garlic-spice mixture. If the mixture seems too thick, adjust consistency using reserved bean cooking liquid until you achieve the desired thickness. Let it all simmer together for another 10 minutes so flavors meld beautifully.

Final touches and serving

Finish off by checking the seasoning, adjusting it according to taste. Then, turn off the heat and stir in the chopped cilantro and parsley, adding that fresh herby kick right at the end. Serve this hearty dish hot alongside traditional cornbread or mchadi, and perhaps some pickled vegetables on the side for that authentic Georgian culinary experience.