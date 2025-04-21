Off the beaten path: Spain's 5 peaceful seaside getaways
Spain's coastline is lined with picturesque villages that promise a peaceful retreat from the chaos of city life.
These hidden gems offer a taste of traditional Spanish culture, breathtaking landscapes, and peaceful beaches.
Whether you're looking for some solitude or a quiet adventure, these coastal villages guarantee an experience away from the usual tourist paths.
Explore the beauty of Spain's under-the-radar coastal getaways and soak in their unique charm.
Cudillero
Discovering Cudillero
Nestled in Asturias, Cudillero is a gorgeous fishing village famous for its colorful houses that are perched on steep hillsides.
The village, which offers breathtaking views of the Bay of Biscay, is ideal for a quiet stroll along its narrow streets.
Travelers can explore local markets, enjoy fresh produce, and laze by the harbor watching fishing boats come and go.
Llafranc
Exploring Llafranc
Nestled on the Costa Brava, Llafranc is famous for its sandy beaches and crystal-clear waters.
This quaint little village provides a serene environment with hiking along picturesque coastal paths.
Guests can savor local food at seaside restaurants or engage in water activities such as snorkeling to discover marine life.
Combarro
Unveiling Combarro
Located in Galicia, Combarro mesmerizes travelers with its traditional stone granaries and ancient architecture.
The village's cobblestone streets open up to picturesque squares where locals join each other for a chat.
Famous for its delicacies, Combarro gives you a real taste of Galician culture set against a breathtaking coast.
Mojácar Pueblo
Experiencing Mojacar Pueblo
Perched atop a hill, overlooking the Mediterranean Sea, Mojacar Pueblo features whitewashed buildings that epitomize Andalusian charm.
The village provides panoramic views of mountains and sea alike, while exuding a relaxed vibe perfect for unwinding.
Tourists can either explore artisan shops or relish tapas at local eateries while soaking up the sun-drenched ambiance.
Cadaqués
Visiting Cadaques
Located at Catalonia's Cap de Creus peninsula, Cadaques has inspired artists like Salvador Dali with its beauty.
The narrow streets of this town lead to beaches and cliffsides, which bloom with wildflowers.
Not only the art galleries but restaurants with outdoor seating also provide a quiet getaway.
This makes it an ideal choice for those looking for relaxation and discovery in a less crowded setting.