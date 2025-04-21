What's the story

Spain's coastline is lined with picturesque villages that promise a peaceful retreat from the chaos of city life.

These hidden gems offer a taste of traditional Spanish culture, breathtaking landscapes, and peaceful beaches.

Whether you're looking for some solitude or a quiet adventure, these coastal villages guarantee an experience away from the usual tourist paths.

Explore the beauty of Spain's under-the-radar coastal getaways and soak in their unique charm.