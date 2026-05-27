Hiking in Scotland: 5 trails with stunning views

Scotland 's Highlands are famous for their rugged beauty and rich history, making them a perfect destination for adventurous hikers. From ancient trails to hidden gems, these paths promise not just a physical challenge but also a journey through time. As you traverse these routes, you'll discover landscapes that have inspired countless legends and stories. Here are some of the most intriguing hiking paths in the Scottish Highlands, each offering a unique glimpse into this enchanting region.

#1 The West Highland Way: A classic trail The West Highland Way is one of Scotland's most famous long-distance trails. Stretching over 96 miles from Milngavie near Glasgow to Fort William, it takes you through some of the most stunning landscapes. The trail passes through lochs, glens, and mountains, giving hikers a taste of Scotland's diverse terrain. It is ideal for those wanting to experience the Highlands in all its glory.

#2 Ben Nevis: Conquer Britain's highest peak For the adventurous at heart, Ben Nevis is a must-visit. Standing at 1,345 meters above sea level, it is Britain's highest peak. The climb is not for the faint-hearted, as it requires good physical fitness and preparation. But the views from the top are worth every bit of effort. On a clear day, you can see miles of stunning landscape stretching out before you.

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#3 The Great Glen Way: Waterways and views The Great Glen Way connects Fort William and Inverness over 73 miles. This path runs along the Great Glen Fault line and features a mix of waterways, including lochs and canals. Hikers can enjoy peaceful walks while taking in beautiful views of the surrounding countryside. It is an ideal trail for those looking for a more relaxed pace without compromising on scenic beauty.

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#4 Glen Affric: A hidden gem Often referred to as one of Scotland's most beautiful glens, Glen Affric offers stunning landscapes with its ancient Caledonian pine forests and sparkling lochs. While not as popular as other trails, it makes for a peaceful experience with fewer crowds. The area is also rich in wildlife, so you may spot deer or red squirrels during your hike.