"Sapiens" by Yuval Noah Harari takes you from the Stone Age to the 21st century, exploring how humans came to rule the world.

"The Time Traveler's Guide to Medieval England" by Ian Mortimer offers a vivid glimpse into 14th-century life, while "Revolutionary Ideas" by Jonathan Israel delves into the intellectual roots of the French Revolution.

Lastly, "Guns, Germs, and Steel" by Jared Diamond investigates why some societies historically dominated others, attributing it to geographical and environmental factors.

These books promise a thrilling journey through time, offering insights into humanity's evolution and societal disparities.

Historians' favorite histories: Time-traveling non-fiction books

By Anujj Trehaan 05:39 pm Jun 26, 202405:39 pm

What's the story Historians, immersed in archives, offer unique insights into the past, understanding complex human societies. Their favorite histories enable us to time-travel through pages, uncovering narratives that shape our worldview. This article presents nonfiction recommendations by historians, aimed at broadening knowledge and sparking curiosity about various epochs. It promises a journey through human history that enriches and ignites a desire to learn more.

Book 1

'Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind'

Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind by Yuval Noah Harari explores human history from the Stone Age to the 21st century. Merging history with science, Harari shows how Homo sapiens came to dominate the planet. He reexamines concepts like money, power, and happiness. Recommended for its broad scope and thought-provoking content, it's ideal for those curious about humanity's evolution.

Book 2

'The Time Traveler's Guide to Medieval England'

The Time Traveler's Guide to Medieval England by Ian Mortimer delves into life in 14th-century England, moving beyond kings and battles to explore everyday experiences. Mortimer vividly covers clothing, food, social norms, and diseases, engaging readers deeply. His narrative makes you feel as if you're truly walking through the streets of medieval England, experiencing its daily life firsthand.

Book 3

'Revolutionary Ideas'

Revolutionary Ideas: An Intellectual History of the French Revolution from The Rights of Man to Robespierre by Jonathan Israel dives deep into the ideological underpinnings that fueled this tumultuous period. Israel examines how Enlightenment ideas about democracy, equality, and freedom played out during the revolution. This book is recommended for those interested in understanding how revolutionary ideas can shape societies.

Book 4

'Guns, Germs, and Steel: The Fates of Human Societies'

Guns, Germs, and Steel: The Fates of Human Societies by Jared Diamond investigates why certain societies have historically conquered others. Diamond argues that geographical and environmental factors have shaped global economic disparities more than racial or cultural differences. This Pulitzer Prize-winning work is essential reading for anyone looking to understand the underlying reasons behind global inequalities.