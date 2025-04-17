What's the story

Spirulina, a blue-green algae, is becoming the next big thing in the superfood world, thanks to its amazing health benefits.

Spirulina is known for its rich nutrient profile, and is often touted for its energy-boosting properties.

Here are five surprising ways spirulina can boost energy.

Knowing these ways, you will understand how adding spirulina to your diet can help you stay vibrant and healthy.