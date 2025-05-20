How to care for succulents like a pro
Succulents are the most popular houseplants, primarily because they require little to no care.
These resilient plants, which store water in their leaves, are the ideal choice for someone who would forget to water from time to time.
However, knowing what your succulent needs can make the plant flourish even more.
Here are some practical tips to care for succulents.
Pot and soil
Choosing the right pot and soil
Choosing the right pot and soil is crucial for the health of your succulents.
Go for pots with drainage holes to eliminate water pooling at the bottom, which could lead to root rot.
Ideally, use a well-draining soil mix, specifically intended for succulents or cacti. This way, excess moisture quickly escapes and minimizes the risk of overwatering by a huge margin.
Watering
Watering techniques
As succulents are prone to overwatering, watering them correctly is imperative.
Always allow the soil to dry out completely between watering sessions.
When you water, soak the soil thoroughly until water drains from the bottom of the pot.
In winter months, cut back on watering frequency, as succulents enter a dormant phase and need less moisture.
Light requirements
Providing adequate light
Succulents require a lot of sunlight to thrive, but beware to not keep them directly under the harsh midday sun, or it can burn their leaves.
Ideally, keep your succulents near a south-facing window, where they can get bright but indirect light all day long.
If natural light is not enough, you could try grow lights for indoor plants.
Temperature control
Temperature considerations
Succulents thrive in warm temperatures between 18 degrees Celsius (65 degrees Fahrenheit) to 24 degrees Celsius (75 degrees Fahrenheit).
They can survive in cooler climates but shouldn't be exposed to frost or freezing conditions, which can harm the leaves and stems.
In winter, keep your succulents inside or in a greenhouse where temperatures are stable.
Fertilizing
Fertilizing succulent plants
While they're not heavy feeders like some other plants, occasional fertilization promotes growth in succulents during their active growing season (spring through summer).
Use a balanced liquid fertilizer diluted at half strength every four weeks during this period only.
Avoid fertilizing during fall or winter when growth slows down significantly due to dormancy stages occurring naturally within these species' life cycles.