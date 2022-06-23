Lifestyle

Your guide to cleaning everyday household appliances

Written by Sneha Das Jun 23, 2022, 03:39 pm 3 min read

Cleaning your everyday household appliances will keep them in a good condition for a long time.

While cleaning your everyday appliances might seem like a task, it's important to take proper care of them and keep them free from dirt, germs, and grime to avoid any malfunction. Proper maintenance of your refrigerator, microwave, washing machine, fridge, dishwasher, and small kitchen appliances increases their life span and lowers your electricity bill. Here's how to clean your everyday household appliances.

Refrigerator How to clean your refrigerator?

Keeping your refrigerator clean will prevent the breeding of germs, eliminate odor and maintain the freshness of food. If you have expired or rotten food, make sure to discard them before you start cleaning your refrigerator. Mix vinegar with water and give your refrigerator an in-depth cleaning by spraying on hidden surfaces, shelves, and drawers. Also, spray this mixture whenever any food spill occurs.

Washing machine How to clean a washing machine?

Fecal germs like E. coil, intestinal bacteria, and viruses can survive in a washing machine. So, clean your washing machine every six months. Add white vinegar, water, and baking soda to the machine drum and run the longest cycle at the hottest temperature. Dip a sponge and toothbrush in vinegar-warm water solution and clean the inside. Finally, run another cycle without the vinegar solution.

Microwave How to clean a microwave?

Splatters of soup, sauce, and curries in your microwave can make it smell bad and reduce its efficiency as well. It can also lead to bacteria build-up and increase the chance of catching fire. Put one lemon along with water in a microwavable bowl and let the microwave run for three-five minutes. Wipe the inside using a sponge after the grease and grime loosen.

Dishwasher How to clean a dishwasher?

A dishwasher should be cleaned quite often to prevent any foul odor from lingering in your kitchen and avoid the buildup of food debris, environmental bugs, soap scum, and grease. Pour vinegar into a dishwasher-safe cup, place it on the top and run the dishwasher on the hottest and longest cycle. Remove all the accessories, and scrub using a soft toothbrush for deep cleaning.

Kitchen appliances How to clean small kitchen appliances?

Small kitchen appliances in your household are just as important and versatile as the big ones. So, instead of taking them for granted, make sure to clean them once in a while to eliminate any buildup. Small appliances like coffee makers, blenders, mixers, toasters, and waffle makers require deep cleaning. Clean them using warm soapy water and use a toothbrush to clean the crevices.