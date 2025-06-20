How to grow microgreens at home

What's the story

Growing microgreens at home is one of the easiest and most rewarding ways to add fresh greens to your diet.

These tiny plants are nutrient-dense and can be grown in the tiniest of spaces.

They're perfect for urban dwellers or anyone looking to spruce up their meals with homegrown produce.

With few supplies and basic know-how, you can grow a variety of microgreens on your windowsill or kitchen counter.