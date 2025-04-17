What's the story

Growing saffron crocus at home can be a rewarding experience, giving you the opportunity to grow the world's most valuable spice.

Saffron, which is obtained from the stigmas of the Crocus sativus flower, needs certain conditions to grow well.

Here are some practical tips to grow saffron crocus in your garden or indoors. You can have your own supply of this precious spice, right at home!