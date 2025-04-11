What's the story

Growing thyme indoors can be a rewarding experience, particularly when you are short on space.

The hardy herb is not only easy to maintain but also adds flavor to all kinds of dishes.

Given the right conditions and care, you can grow thyme easily in small spaces such as apartments or compact kitchens.

Knowing the essentials of light, soil, watering, and container choice will help you create an ideal environment for your thyme plants.