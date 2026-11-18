How to permanently erase sensitive files from your computer
What's the story
Deleting files from your computer does not always mean they are gone for good. Most of the time, deleted files can be recovered using simple software tools. If you want to ensure that your sensitive data is permanently erased, you need to use special methods. Here are some effective ways to permanently delete files from your computer, so that they do not come back.
Tip 1
Use file shredding software
File shredding software is designed to overwrite the data on your hard drive multiple times, making it unrecoverable.
Unlike the regular delete function, which only removes pointers to files, file shredders ensure that the original data is overwritten with random bits of information.
Many free and paid options are available, giving you different levels of security and ease of use.
Tip 2
Utilize built-in operating system tools
Most operating systems have built-in tools for secure file deletion.
For example, Windows has a command prompt feature called Cipher that can overwrite deleted data on NTFS drives.
Similarly, macOS provides a secure empty trash option in older versions.
These tools may not be as robust as dedicated software but provide a basic level of protection against data recovery.
Tip 3
Physical destruction of storage devices
If you want to ensure that sensitive data is irretrievable, physically destroying storage devices is the most effective way.
This can include shredding hard drives or using degaussers to disrupt magnetic fields on traditional drives.
This method is usually used by organizations dealing with highly sensitive information and may not be practical for everyday users.
Tip 4
Encrypt files before deletion
Encrypting files before deletion adds an extra layer of security, even if they are recovered later.
Encryption turns readable data into unreadable code without the right decryption key.
While this does not delete files, it makes them incomprehensible to anyone who might recover them without authorization.
Tip 5
Regularly wipe free space on drives
Wiping free space on drives ensures that previously deleted files cannot be recovered by overwriting empty spaces with random data patterns.
Many file shredders also offer this feature as part of their functionality.
Regularly wiping free space can be a good practice for those who frequently delete sensitive information, but do not want to go through the hassle of shredding individual files every time.