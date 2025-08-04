How to tie shoelaces quickly: 5 techniques

Tying shoelaces is a skill most of us learn as kids, but not everyone masters the art of doing it fast and well. Be it an athlete who needs to lace up quickly before a game or someone who just wants to save time in daily life, knowing how to tie shoelaces like a pro can be super useful. Here are practical tips and techniques for that.

Basic knot The basic knot technique The basic knot is the mother of all shoelace tying techniques. First, cross one lace over the other, tuck one under and pull tight. Make loops out of both laces, cross them again, tuck one loop under the other and pull tight. If you practice this method, you can be sure you have a strong base for advanced techniques.

Bunny ears The bunny ears method The bunny ears method makes things easier by forming two loops, or "bunny ears," with each lace. Cross these loops over each other, tuck one under the other loop, and pull tight. This trick comes in handy, especially for kids or anyone who finds it difficult to do it the traditional way.

Ian Knot The Ian knot technique The Ian knot is one of the fastest ways to tie shoelaces. Start by holding both laces parallel between your fingers. Twist them around each other simultaneously with both hands to create two loops. These loops interlock when pulled tight. With practice, this technique can cut down your tying time by a lot.

Double knot Double knot for security For those who swear by additional security in their shoelaces, a double knot can greatly minimize the chances of laces coming undone. It particularly helps when you're doing something active like running or hiking. To do this, first, finish your preferred knotting style. Then, you can tie another basic knot using the loops you've already created. This way, you get more stability and peace of mind while on the go.