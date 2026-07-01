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Garden cress: The tiny superfood worth trying

By Simran Jeet 12:01 pm Jul 01, 202612:01 pm

What's the story

African garden cress seeds, or Lepidium sativum, are becoming popular for their health benefits. These tiny seeds are rich in nutrients and can be easily added to your daily diet. Known for their high content of vitamins and minerals, they can help improve digestion, boost immunity, and promote overall wellness. Here are some practical ways to include these seeds in your daily life.