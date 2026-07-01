Shea butter is an excellent natural moisturizer

How to use shea butter for glowing skin

By Simran Jeet 12:29 pm Jul 01, 202612:29 pm

What's the story

Shea butter is a versatile skincare product, known for its moisturizing properties. Extracted from the nuts of the African shea tree, it is rich in vitamins and fatty acids. Shea butter can be used in various ways to improve skin health, making it a staple in many households. Here are five practical ways to incorporate shea butter into your skincare routine for enhanced benefits.