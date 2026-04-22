Kurtoskalacs: All about this unmissable Hungarian chimney cake!
What's the story
Hungarian chimney cake, or kurtoskalacs, is a traditional sweet treat that has been winning hearts worldwide. Its unique cylindrical shape and deliciously crispy outside make it a must-try for dessert lovers. Originating from Hungary, this cake is prepared by wrapping dough around a cylindrical spit and baking it over an open flame. The result? A golden-brown exterior with a soft interior, often coated with sugar and spices.
Preparation
The art of preparation
The preparation of Hungarian chimney cake is an art in itself. The dough is made from basic ingredients such as flour, sugar, salt, and yeast. After mixing the ingredients, the dough is rolled out into long strips, which are then wrapped around a cylindrical spit. The spit is placed over an open flame or hot coals until the outside turns golden brown. Once baked, it is coated with sugar or cinnamon for added flavor.
Varieties
Varieties and flavors
While the traditional version is simply coated with sugar, modern variations have introduced a range of flavors to suit different palates. Some versions include toppings like nuts or coconut flakes, while others may be flavored with vanilla or cocoa powder. These variations allow consumers to enjoy the classic treat in new ways, while still appreciating its original charm.
Global presence
Where to find it globally
Initially sold at street markets in Hungary, chimney cakes are now available at various international fairs and festivals. Bakeries across Europe and North America have added them to their menus due to their growing popularity among tourists and locals alike. They are often found at events celebrating international cuisine or cultural heritage.
Home enjoyment
Tips for enjoying chimney cake at home
To enjoy Hungarian chimney cake at home, you can use an oven if you do not have access to an open flame grill. Simply wrap the dough around a skewer, and bake it in your oven until golden brown on all sides. Experimenting with different toppings, like powdered sugar or crushed nuts, can add a personal touch to this delightful dessert experience.