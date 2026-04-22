Kurtoskalacs: All about this unmissable Hungarian chimney cake!

Hungarian chimney cake, or kurtoskalacs, is a traditional sweet treat that has been winning hearts worldwide. Its unique cylindrical shape and deliciously crispy outside make it a must-try for dessert lovers. Originating from Hungary , this cake is prepared by wrapping dough around a cylindrical spit and baking it over an open flame. The result? A golden-brown exterior with a soft interior, often coated with sugar and spices.

Preparation The art of preparation The preparation of Hungarian chimney cake is an art in itself. The dough is made from basic ingredients such as flour, sugar, salt, and yeast. After mixing the ingredients, the dough is rolled out into long strips, which are then wrapped around a cylindrical spit. The spit is placed over an open flame or hot coals until the outside turns golden brown. Once baked, it is coated with sugar or cinnamon for added flavor.

Varieties Varieties and flavors While the traditional version is simply coated with sugar, modern variations have introduced a range of flavors to suit different palates. Some versions include toppings like nuts or coconut flakes, while others may be flavored with vanilla or cocoa powder. These variations allow consumers to enjoy the classic treat in new ways, while still appreciating its original charm.

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Global presence Where to find it globally Initially sold at street markets in Hungary, chimney cakes are now available at various international fairs and festivals. Bakeries across Europe and North America have added them to their menus due to their growing popularity among tourists and locals alike. They are often found at events celebrating international cuisine or cultural heritage.

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