Why island treks should be on your travel list
What's the story
Island treks are a unique combination of adventure and nature, which makes them the perfect choice for a traveler looking for a thrilling experience.
These treks allow you to traverse through a variety of terrains, from verdant forests to rocky coasts, all while being engulfed by the calmness of islands.
Be it a veteran trekker or a novice seeking a challenge, island treks offer stunning views and memories to cherish.
Kauai trek
Exploring the trails of Kauai
Kauai, the Garden Isle, has some of the most picturesque trails in Hawaii. The Kalalau Trail is especially popular for its breathtaking views of Na Pali Coast.
This tough 11-mile trek takes you through green valleys and steep cliffs, offering the most stunning ocean views.
Be sure to be prepared with the right gear and permits, because this trail requires both stamina and planning.
Tasmania trek
Discovering Tasmania's Overland Track
Tasmania's Overland Track is famous for its various terrains and wildlife sightings.
The 65-kilometer trek through the Cradle Mountain-Lake St Clair National Park features alpine meadows, ancient rainforests, and glacial lakes.
It normally takes hikers six days to finish the trek and is best suited for those with good fitness levels as the terrains differ.
Hikers can spot native animals such as wombats and wallabies.
Madeira trek
Hiking through Madeira's levada walks
Madeira has a network of levada walks that lead trekkers through its green, mountainous terrain.
These irrigation channels offer easy-to-moderate hikes with stunning views across terraced hillsides and deep valleys.
One of the popular routes is Levada do Caldeirao Verde, which takes hikers through tunnels cut into rock faces, finishing at a majestic waterfall enveloped in verdant foliage.
Abel Tasman Trek
Venturing into New Zealand's Abel Tasman Coast Track
The Abel Tasman Coast Track in New Zealand ensures a perfect combination of coastal and forested paths. Spanning over 60-kilometers in Abel Tasman National Park, it's a perfect choice for beachside hiking lovers.
This track has golden sands and turquoise waters, populated by marine lives such as seals and dolphins, particularly during migration seasons.
It guarantees adventure all year round, despite weather or unforeseen events.