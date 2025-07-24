Leg day: 5 calf stretches you must do

Calf flexibility is essential for overall leg health and injury prevention. Tight calves can cause discomfort and restrict mobility, impacting daily life and athletic performance. By including targeted exercises in your routine, you can improve calf flexibility, leading to better movement and reduced strain risk. Here are five effective exercises to improve calf flexibility, each targeting different components of the muscle group.

Stretch 1 Standing calf stretch The standing calf stretch is a simple and effective workout that focuses on the gastrocnemius muscle. Stand facing a wall with one foot in front of the other. Keep your back leg straight and press your heel into the ground while bending your front knee a little. Hold this position for 20 to 30 seconds before switching legs. This stretch lengthens your calf muscles, improving flexibility over time.

Stretch 2 Seated calf stretch The seated calf stretch targets both gastrocnemius and soleus muscles. Sit on the floor with your legs extended in front of you. Loop a towel or resistance band around the ball of one foot, gently pulling it towards you with a straight knee. Hold for 20 to 30 seconds before switching sides. This exercise improves flexibility by providing a deep stretch to both major calf muscles.

Yoga pose Downward dog pose The downward dog pose from yoga is great for stretching various muscle groups, including calves. Start in a plank position, then raise your hips toward the ceiling while keeping your hands and feet rooted. Your body should form an inverted V shape. Concentrate on pushing your heels toward the ground to deepen the stretch in your calves. Hold this pose for 15-30 seconds.

Dynamic stretching Heel drop exercise Heel drops are dynamic stretches to improve calf strength and flexibility. Stand on a step with the balls of your feet, allowing heels to hang off slightly. Raise and lower your heels repeatedly without touching the ground, until fatigue sets in. Do a few reps per set, regularly throughout the week, as part of your workout regimen. Modify the routine according to individual progress and goals.