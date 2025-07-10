Strengthen your core with these ballet exercises

Ballet-inspired exercises are a great way to build core strength, improve posture, and increase flexibility. The exercises take inspiration from the discipline and precision of ballet moves, providing a unique fitness approach. By adding the techniques into your routine, you can target multiple muscle groups and build a stronger core. Here are five ballet-inspired exercises you can do to achieve the same.

Plie squats Plie squats for core engagement Plie squats are a basic ballet move that works on your inner thighs, glutes, and core. Stand with feet wider than shoulder-width apart and toes pointed outwards. Lower your body by bending your knees while keeping your back straight. Engaging your core, rise back to the starting position. This exercise not only strengthens the lower body but also improves balance and stability.

Tendu exercise Tendu for flexibility and strength The tendu exercise emphasizes on extending the leg while keeping a strong core. Start in first position with heels together and toes turned outwards. Slide one foot on the floor until it is fully extended, keeping the other leg straight. Return to starting position by sliding the foot back in place. This movement enhances flexibility in the legs and engages abdominal muscles for stability.

Arabesque lifts Arabesque lifts for balance improvement Arabesque lifts are great for improving balance as well as strengthening the lower back, glutes, and core muscles. Begin by standing on one leg with arms outstretched forward or sideways for support. Lift the opposite leg behind you keeping it straight until it forms a line parallel to your torso, before lowering it back down slowly without completely touching down between repetitions.