A personal inhaler with basil oil can also help clear congestion and improve respiratory health.

Improving indoor air quality with basil oil

By Anujj Trehaan 10:59 am Oct 21, 202410:59 am

What's the story A lot of people worry about the quality of the air they breathe indoors, particularly in big cities where pollution is high. One natural way to enhance the air quality at home is by using basil oil. This essential oil not only purifies the air but also leaves a refreshing scent behind. Read on to find out how to use basil oil to improve indoor air quality.

Natural air freshener

Ditch those chemical-laden commercial air fresheners and go natural with basil oil. Just mix five drops of basil oil with water in a spray bottle and voila, you have a homemade air freshener. This blend won't just mask smells, it actively fights airborne pathogens, leaving your home truly fresh and clean.

Enhance your cleaning routine

Add a few drops of basil oil to your usual cleaning solutions for an extra kick of freshness and cleanliness. Its antimicrobial properties help kill bacteria and viruses on surfaces, leaving your space not only cleaner but also healthier. For example, adding ten drops to your bucket of floor cleaner will have your floors shining and smelling great.

A companion for houseplants

Houseplants are excellent natural air purifiers, they suck up toxins and leave your space fresh and clean. To keep them happy and healthy, occasionally mist them with water that has two drops of basil oil (per liter) mixed in. This simple trick not only repels pests but also boosts the plants' natural disease-fighting abilities.

DIY diffuser blends for air purification

A diffuser is a great tool for spreading basil oil around your house. By mixing three drops of basil oil with other essential oils like lemon or lavender, you can create powerful blends. Not only do these blends purify the air, but they also create a calming environment perfect for relaxation or focus.

Personal inhaler for respiratory health

If you want to focus more on respiratory health, a personal inhaler with basil oil can be your best friend. Just add five drops of basil oil to the cotton wick of an inhaler tube. You can now directly inhale the goodness on the go. This is super handy during cold seasons or allergy attacks, helping clear congestion and make breathing easier.