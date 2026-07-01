Unsecured loans in India: All you need to know

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Personal loans: A versatile option

Personal loans are one of the most sought-after unsecured loan options in India. They give you the flexibility to use the funds for anything, be it medical expenses, home renovations, or even a vacation. The loan amount usually ranges from ₹50,000 to ₹20 lakh, and comes with tenures of one to five years. Since no collateral is required, personal loans are ideal for those who need quick financial assistance.