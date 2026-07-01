Unsecured loans in India: All you need to know
What's the story
Unsecured loans are a popular option in India, giving borrowers access to funds without the need for collateral. These loans are based on the borrower's creditworthiness and repayment capacity, making them ideal for those who do not have assets to pledge. From personal loans to education loans, unsecured loans can be used for a variety of purposes. Here are some of the most popular unsecured loan options available in India.
#1
Personal loans: A versatile option
Personal loans are one of the most sought-after unsecured loan options in India. They give you the flexibility to use the funds for anything, be it medical expenses, home renovations, or even a vacation. The loan amount usually ranges from ₹50,000 to ₹20 lakh, and comes with tenures of one to five years. Since no collateral is required, personal loans are ideal for those who need quick financial assistance.
#2
Education loans: Investing in future
Education loans in India provide financial support to students pursuing higher studies, both domestically and abroad. These unsecured loans cover tuition fees, accommodation costs, and other related expenses. The loan amount can vary from ₹10,000 to ₹20 lakh, depending on the course and institution. Repayment periods typically range from five to seven years, giving borrowers ample time to manage their finances post-graduation.
#3
Business loans: Fueling entrepreneurial growth
Unsecured business loans are tailored for small and medium enterprises looking to expand operations or manage working capital needs without pledging assets as collateral. These loans can range from ₹50,000 to ₹50 lakh, with tenures of up to five years. They provide entrepreneurs with the necessary funds to invest in inventory, equipment, or marketing strategies without affecting their existing assets.
#4
Credit cards: Convenient short-term financing
Credit cards serve as a convenient form of short-term financing by allowing users access to pre-approved credit limits for everyday purchases or emergencies. While not traditional loans per se, credit cards offer an unsecured line of credit that must be repaid within a billing cycle, usually one month, to avoid high-interest rates on outstanding balances beyond this period.