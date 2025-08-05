Apartment decor 101: 5 upcycling tips that work
What's the story
Urban apartments in Africa are often space-starved and budget-strapped. Thankfully, upcycling provides a quirky solution to both problems by converting old or unused items into workable and fashionable ones. Not only does the approach save money, it also encourages sustainability by curbing waste. Here are some useful upcycling ideas that can make the aesthetic of urban apartments pop, without burning a hole in your pocket.
Furniture makeover
Transform old furniture with paint
Revamping old furniture with a fresh coat of paint can instantly breathe new life into any room. Choose some vibrant colors to add a pop of personality, or stick to neutral tones for a more classic look. Sanding down surfaces before painting ensures better adhesion and longevity. This simple update can make an old chair, table, cabinet look brand new at a fraction of the cost.
Jar storage
Use glass jars for storage solutions
Glass jars are the most versatile storage solution and can be placed in every corner of your apartment. They are perfect for organizing your kitchen ingredients or bathroom essentials or even office supplies. And by labeling each one, you get an organized system that looks good and serves its purpose as well. This way, you cut down on clutter and use the stuff you'd throw otherwise.
Fabric art
Create wall art from fabric scraps
Fabric scraps left behind from old clothes or linens can be converted into one-of-a-kind wall art pieces. Stretching fabric over wooden frames or embroidery hoops creates colorful decorations that add texture and interest to walls. Mixing different patterns and colors gives way to personalized designs that reflect individual style without burning a hole in the pocket.
Pallet shelves
Repurpose wooden pallets as shelving units
While wooden pallets are often thrown away, they can easily be converted into sturdy shelving units. By sanding down rough edges, you can mount pallets on walls to hold books, plants, or some decorative items. This not only gives you extra storage but also adds rustic charm to any room in your apartment.
Can Planters
Turn tin cans into planters
If cleaned properly and painted in bright colors/patterns, tin cans make for excellent planters. They are perfect for small indoor plants like herbs or succulents, which hardly require any maintenance but add greenery in the indoors, improving the air quality too. Placing these planters on windowsills would add life while using the stuff easily available at home, without spending a single penny.