Apartment decor 101: 5 upcycling tips that work

Urban apartments in Africa are often space-starved and budget-strapped. Thankfully, upcycling provides a quirky solution to both problems by converting old or unused items into workable and fashionable ones. Not only does the approach save money, it also encourages sustainability by curbing waste. Here are some useful upcycling ideas that can make the aesthetic of urban apartments pop, without burning a hole in your pocket.

Furniture makeover Transform old furniture with paint Revamping old furniture with a fresh coat of paint can instantly breathe new life into any room. Choose some vibrant colors to add a pop of personality, or stick to neutral tones for a more classic look. Sanding down surfaces before painting ensures better adhesion and longevity. This simple update can make an old chair, table, cabinet look brand new at a fraction of the cost.

Jar storage Use glass jars for storage solutions Glass jars are the most versatile storage solution and can be placed in every corner of your apartment. They are perfect for organizing your kitchen ingredients or bathroom essentials or even office supplies. And by labeling each one, you get an organized system that looks good and serves its purpose as well. This way, you cut down on clutter and use the stuff you'd throw otherwise.

Fabric art Create wall art from fabric scraps Fabric scraps left behind from old clothes or linens can be converted into one-of-a-kind wall art pieces. Stretching fabric over wooden frames or embroidery hoops creates colorful decorations that add texture and interest to walls. Mixing different patterns and colors gives way to personalized designs that reflect individual style without burning a hole in the pocket.

Pallet shelves Repurpose wooden pallets as shelving units While wooden pallets are often thrown away, they can easily be converted into sturdy shelving units. By sanding down rough edges, you can mount pallets on walls to hold books, plants, or some decorative items. This not only gives you extra storage but also adds rustic charm to any room in your apartment.