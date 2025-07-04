A beginner's guide to paper quilling

Rolling, shaping, and gluing strips of paper to create decorative designs is known as paper quilling. This centuries-old craft is still a favorite among the artists for its simplicity and versatility. Using basic tools, such as a slotted tool or needle, one can transform simple strips of paper into something as intricate as a beautiful pattern. Regardless of your experience, paper quilling is limitless.

Basic tools Essential tools for beginners To start with paper quilling, the basic tools that you will need are a slotted tool or needle to roll strips into coils, tweezers to handle them, a ruler for measurements, scissors to cut, and glue for assembling the pieces. These basic items are cheap and available at craft stores.

Material selection Choosing the right paper strips The choice of paper strips makes a world of difference to your quilling project. Standard quilling papers come in various widths (three millimeters to ten millimeters) and are available in a wide range of colors and textures. Choose high-quality, acid-free paper to make sure your artwork stands the test of time. Beginners can start with pre-cut strips and then cut their own from larger sheets.

Shape formation Techniques for creating shapes There are various techniques employed in making different shapes in paper quilling. The most common shape is the coil, which forms the foundation of several designs. One just rolls a strip tightly around a tool before letting it loosen slightly when taken off from the tool's grip. Other shapes include teardrops, marquises, squares, triangles, and scrolls. All are achieved by pinching or manipulating coils into required forms.