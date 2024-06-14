In brief Simplifying... In brief Whip up a delightful vegan panna cotta using coconut and almond milk, caster sugar, vanilla extract, and agar-agar powder.

Start by dissolving the agar-agar in almond milk, then heat it with the rest of the ingredients until it thickens.

Try this Italian vegan panna cotta recipe

12:26 pm Jun 14, 2024

What's the story Panna cotta, a classic Italian dessert, traditionally consists of sweetened cream thickened with gelatin. Originating from the Piedmont region of Italy, it has become a staple in Italian cuisine and is known for its creamy texture and versatility in flavors. This tutorial will guide you through making a vegan version of this beloved dish, ensuring that it remains eggless and vegetarian-friendly. Let's get cooking!

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For this vegan panna cotta, you'll need 400 ml canned coconut milk for a creamy base, 100 ml almond milk for smoothness, 75 g caster sugar for sweetness, one teaspoon vanilla extract for flavor, and two teaspoons agar-agar powder as a gelatin substitute. Choose fresh berries or a fruit compote of your preference for the topping.

Step 1

Preparing the agar-agar mixture

Begin by adding the agar-agar powder into a small bowl. Mix it with a little almond milk, ensuring it's enough to blend smoothly. Stir well until the powder fully dissolves, leaving no lumps. This crucial step is vital for your panna cotta's success, as properly dissolved agar-agar is necessary before heating to unlock its gelling abilities effectively.

Step 2

Heating the mixture

In a saucepan, mix the coconut milk, remaining almond milk, caster sugar, and vanilla extract. Warm over medium heat, stirring until the sugar fully dissolves. Then, blend in the pre-dissolved agar-agar mixture. Continue to stir constantly for around five minutes or until you notice the mixture starts to thicken slightly, preparing it for the next stage of the process.

Step 3

Setting the panna cotta

Once thickened, immediately remove from heat and pour into serving glasses or molds. Acting quickly is crucial as the mixture starts setting while cooling. Allow to cool at room temperature for about 20 minutes, then transfer to the refrigerator. Let them set for at least four hours, or overnight, ensuring they are fully solidified and ready to serve.

Step 4

Serving suggestions

When ready to serve, garnish each panna cotta with fresh berries or a chosen fruit compote for added flavor and vibrant color contrast. The freshness of fruits complements the creamy texture, making it an irresistible option for any occasion. This blend of freshness and creaminess ensures a delightful dessert experience, appealing to both the eye and the palate.