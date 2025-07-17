You must visit these historic towns in India

India is dotted with several towns that are still untouched by the fast-moving wheel of modernization. These towns give us a glimpse of the country's rich history and culture, keeping alive the traditions that have been passed on from generations. Visiting these places is like travelling to decades-old life, with their unique architecture, traditional crafts, and local customs. Let's explore some of these timeless towns.

Ancient ruins Hampi: A historical marvel Hampi, situated in Karnataka, is famous for its ancient ruins and temples. Formerly the capital of the Vijayanagara Empire, this town is now a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The land is sprinkled with magnificent stone structures, dating back to 14th century. Visitors can explore several temples and monuments, showcasing intricate carvings and architectural brilliance. Notably, despite its historical importance, Hampi remains largely unspoiled by modernity.

Medieval charm Orchha: A riverside retreat With its medieval charm and beautiful setting along the Betwa River, Orchha in Madhya Pradesh is a perfect place for a weekend getaway. Orchha is known for its palaces and temples built by the Bundela rulers in the 16th century. The Jahangir Mahal, with its stunning architecture and panoramic views of the landscape, is a highlight. Orchha's tranquillity lets one step back in time with nature's beauty.

Desert heritage Khimsar: Desert oasis Khimsar village in Rajasthan is the perfect mix of desert heritage and rural life. Famous for its sand dunes and fort, Khimsar gives you an authentic taste of Rajasthan's cultural richness, far away from the clutches of modern day distractions. The Khimsar Fort has been transformed into a heritage hotel. Here, guests can enjoy the warmth of traditional hospitality in the lap of history.

Scenic beauty Ziro Valley: Nature's paradise Arunachal Pradesh's Ziro Valley mesmerizes with its spectacular beauty and lively tribal culture. Nestled amidst shady green hills, this valley is the home of the Apatani tribe, who are known for their eco-friendly farming methods and unique customs. Ziro also hosts an annual music festival, which draws artists from all over India, but stays away from the city clutter.