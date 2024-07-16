Journey to Puerto Princesa's enigmatic underground river
The Underground River in Puerto Princesa, Philippines, is a UNESCO World Heritage site officially known as the Puerto Princesa Subterranean River National Park. Stretching over 8.2 kilometers, it is celebrated for its breathtaking limestone karst landscapes and a diverse ecosystem. This natural marvel attracts global visitors, promising an unforgettable adventure through one of the world's most unique natural wonders.
Book your tour early
To visit the Underground River, it's crucial to secure a permit in advance due to its popularity and visitor limits. Tourists can book through registered agencies or get permits from the local government office in Puerto Princesa. Planning ahead is vital to not miss this experience due to capacity constraints, ensuring your spot on this unique adventure.
Embark on a boat ride
The adventure starts with a picturesque boat ride from Sabang Wharf to the cave's entrance. As you smoothly sail across the crystal-clear waters, surrounded by dense forests, an awe-inspiring sight awaits. Inside the cave, the boat tour unveils magnificent formations of stalactites and stalagmites, all illuminated by torchlight, creating a truly ethereal atmosphere that captivates every visitor.
Discover local wildlife
The park surrounding the river is a haven for biodiversity, home to various species including monkeys, monitor lizards, and numerous bird species. Trekking paths and guided tours offer opportunities to observe these creatures in their natural habitat while exploring deeper into the forest's beauty. It's an ideal spot for nature enthusiasts keen on wildlife photography or simply enjoying serene moments amidst rich biodiversity.
Enjoy Sabang Beach
After exploring the underground river, unwind at Sabang Beach. Its pristine sands and clear waters are ideal for relaxation or swimming. Nearby, several eateries offer fresh local dishes, allowing visitors to savor flavors while enjoying the picturesque bay views. This guide ensures travelers experience one of the Philippines' most extraordinary natural attractions, blending adventure with moments of tranquility.