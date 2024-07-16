In short Simplifying... In short Plan ahead to secure a permit for the popular Underground River tour in Puerto Princesa.

Journey to Puerto Princesa's enigmatic underground river

02:50 pm Jul 16, 2024

What's the story The Underground River in Puerto Princesa, Philippines, is a UNESCO World Heritage site officially known as the Puerto Princesa Subterranean River National Park. Stretching over 8.2 kilometers, it is celebrated for its breathtaking limestone karst landscapes and a diverse ecosystem. This natural marvel attracts global visitors, promising an unforgettable adventure through one of the world's most unique natural wonders.

Planning

Book your tour early

To visit the Underground River, it's crucial to secure a permit in advance due to its popularity and visitor limits. Tourists can book through registered agencies or get permits from the local government office in Puerto Princesa. Planning ahead is vital to not miss this experience due to capacity constraints, ensuring your spot on this unique adventure.

Exploration

Embark on a boat ride

The adventure starts with a picturesque boat ride from Sabang Wharf to the cave's entrance. As you smoothly sail across the crystal-clear waters, surrounded by dense forests, an awe-inspiring sight awaits. Inside the cave, the boat tour unveils magnificent formations of stalactites and stalagmites, all illuminated by torchlight, creating a truly ethereal atmosphere that captivates every visitor.

Nature

Discover local wildlife

The park surrounding the river is a haven for biodiversity, home to various species including monkeys, monitor lizards, and numerous bird species. Trekking paths and guided tours offer opportunities to observe these creatures in their natural habitat while exploring deeper into the forest's beauty. It's an ideal spot for nature enthusiasts keen on wildlife photography or simply enjoying serene moments amidst rich biodiversity.

Relaxation

Enjoy Sabang Beach

After exploring the underground river, unwind at Sabang Beach. Its pristine sands and clear waters are ideal for relaxation or swimming. Nearby, several eateries offer fresh local dishes, allowing visitors to savor flavors while enjoying the picturesque bay views. This guide ensures travelers experience one of the Philippines' most extraordinary natural attractions, blending adventure with moments of tranquility.