Kanazawa, Japan is a picturesque city offering a blend of natural beauty and cultural experiences.

Visit the Kenrokuen Garden during sakura season for a mesmerizing view of cherry blossoms, or participate in a Haiku workshop to explore traditional Japanese poetry.

Don't miss the historical Samurai District, Nagamachi, and the enchanting night view at Gyokusen'inmaru Garden during spring and autumn.

Kanazawa, Japan: A haven of sakura and poetry

By Anujj Trehaan 11:16 am Nov 08, 202411:16 am

What's the story Kanazawa, a city on Japan's Honshu island, is a well-kept secret. It's known for its well-preserved Edo-era districts, art museums, and regional handicrafts. But beyond its historical allure lies the serene beauty of its sakura gardens and the unique cultural experience of poetry sessions. This guide will help you discover these tranquil attractions, offering a peaceful retreat amidst the bustling city life.

Sakura viewing

Stroll through Kenrokuen Garden

Kenrokuen Garden, deemed one of Japan's "three most beautiful landscape gardens," is a must-visit in Kanazawa. In early April, sakura season transforms the garden into a dreamy landscape of cherry blossoms. Stroll along its paths and bask in the enchanting beauty of pink blooms overhead.

Poetry crafting

Attend a haiku workshop

Kanazawa isn't just a feast for the eyes; it's a literary delight as well. Board a Haiku workshop in a tea house and immerse yourself in the art of traditional Japanese poetry. English-speaking sessions allow international visitors to pen their own Haiku, drawing inspiration from the beauty of Kanazawa. Workshops are an hour long and cost Y=2,000 per person.

Historical walk

Explore the Samurai District

After immersing yourself in nature and poetry, take a stroll through history in the Samurai District - Nagamachi. This preserved area transports you back in time with its earthen walls and winding lanes, where traditional residences whisper stories of the samurai era. Admission to most areas is free, although some houses charge a small fee.

Evening lights

Visit Gyokusen'inmaru Garden at night

Gyokusen'inmaru Garden comes alive at night with special illuminations during spring and autumn. These seasons are selected for their transient beauty, showcasing sakura blossoms in spring and colorful autumn leaves. The garden is enveloped in a gentle glow, allowing visitors to enjoy a magical atmosphere under the night sky. This unique experience offers a new way to appreciate Kanazawa's natural beauty and is a must-visit during these seasons.