What's the story

Kashmiri cuisine is famous for its rich flavors and unique ingredients, and it makes for a delightful culinary experience.

The breakfast foods of Kashmir are no different, giving an insight into the region's diverse food culture.

From traditional breads to aromatic teas, these breakfast items are a must-try for anyone wanting to experience authentic Kashmiri flavors.

Here are some popular Kashmiri breakfast foods everyone should try.