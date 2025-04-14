Kashmiri breakfasts: Traditional dishes to kickstart your day
What's the story
Kashmiri cuisine is famous for its rich flavors and unique ingredients, and it makes for a delightful culinary experience.
The breakfast foods of Kashmir are no different, giving an insight into the region's diverse food culture.
From traditional breads to aromatic teas, these breakfast items are a must-try for anyone wanting to experience authentic Kashmiri flavors.
Here are some popular Kashmiri breakfast foods everyone should try.
Breads
Traditional bread: Girda and lavasa
Girda and lavasa are staple breads in Kashmiri households, and are often enjoyed during breakfast.
Girda is a round soft bread, and lavasa is thin and crispy.
Both of them are usually baked in traditional clay ovens, tandoors.
These breads go well with butter or jam, and can also be enjoyed with tea for a simple yet satisfying start to the day.
Tea
Noon chai: The pink tea
Noon chai, or sheer chai or pink tea, is the heart and soul of Kashmiri breakfasts.
The unique tea acquires its pink color by adding baking soda during preparation.
It has a unique salty taste, since it is prepared by adding salt instead of sugar.
Noon chai is usually eaten with bread like girda or lavasa, and gives warmth on chilly mornings.
Porridge
Harisa: A hearty porridge
Harisa is a traditional porridge made from wheat flour cooked slowly until it attains a thick texture.
It is seasoned with spices including cinnamon and cardamom, giving an aromatic touch to its hearty flavor.
Harisa makes for a great source of energy when served with bread or even on its own.
Green tea
Kahwa: Aromatic green tea
Kahwa is another popular Kashmiri beverage famous for being restorative and fragrant due to saffron strands mixed into green tea leaves, and almonds or walnuts occasionally added before hot cups are filled up generously during freezing winters.
This drink makes the perfect accompaniment with any meal, particularly breakfast time!