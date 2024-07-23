Head over to Kerala's most captivating hill station havens
Kerala, often referred to as "God's Own Country," is not just about backwaters and coconut trees. It's also home to some of the most serene hill stations in India. These hill stations are perfect retreats from the hustle and bustle of city life, offering lush green landscapes, cool climates, and a chance to reconnect with nature.
Munnar: The green symphony
Nestled in the Western Ghats, Munnar is a picturesque hill station famous for its tea plantations, exotic flora and fauna, and craggy peaks. Visitors can explore the Eravikulam National Park to see the endangered Nilgiri Tahr or take a stroll through the aromatic tea gardens. The cool climate makes it an ideal destination for trekking and mountain biking.
Wayanad: Nature's hidden gem
Wayanad, with its rich tribal heritage and lush beauty, is encircled by mountains and dense forests. This hill station offers an array of activities such as exploring the ancient Edakkal Caves and spotting wildlife at the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary. Its unique culture and stunning landscapes make it an essential visit for those in search of an offbeat and enriching experience.
Vagamon: The meadow hills
Vagamon, a hill station untouched by commercial tourism, boasts serene rolling meadows, dense pine forests, and captivating waterfalls. Its pleasantly cool climate facilitates paragliding and trekking, making it an ideal retreat. Annually, Vagamon hosts an international paragliding festival, drawing enthusiasts globally. This destination offers tranquility and adventure amidst natural beauty, appealing to those seeking a peaceful yet active getaway.
Ponmudi: The golden peak
Located close to Thiruvananthapuram, Ponmudi is known for its winding pathways through tea plantations leading up to breathtaking views at the top. It's less crowded compared to other hill stations in Kerala which makes it ideal for those looking for solitude amidst nature. Trekking trails through dense forests offer glimpses of rare wildlife making it a paradise for nature lovers.
Idukki: The spice garden of Kerala
Idukki is known for its vast spice plantations and rugged mountains, offering stunning visuals. It houses the Periyar Tiger Reserve, where visitors can spot elephants while enjoying boat rides on the lake. Nearby, the Idukki Dam provides breathtaking panoramic views of the valleys, making it a haven for photography enthusiasts. This hill station combines adventure with nature's tranquility, ideal for year-round visits.