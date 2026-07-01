If you love exploring remote islands, visit Kiribati
What's the story
The Republic of Kiribati, a Pacific island nation, is a remote paradise with its pristine beaches and rich marine life. The nation is made up of 32 atolls and one raised coral island, spread across the equator and the International Date Line. With its unique geography, Kiribati offers a unique experience for those looking to explore its untouched beauty. Here is a look at some of the islands that make Kiribati a must-visit destination.
#1
Tarawa: The bustling capital
Tarawa, Kiribati's capital, is a lively mix of history and culture. The island is known for its World War II relics and museums that give a glimpse into the past. Visitors can explore the local markets, sample traditional foods, and interact with friendly locals. Tarawa's beaches are perfect for relaxing or swimming in clear waters. The island also offers opportunities for snorkeling to see colorful coral reefs.
#2
Abaiang: A tranquil escape
Abaiang is the perfect place for those looking for peace and quiet. The island is dotted with white sandy beaches and crystal-clear lagoons, making it perfect for swimming or just lounging around. Abaiang's small population ensures you get the best of privacy while enjoying nature's beauty. The island also offers fishing opportunities where you can catch local species.
#3
Butaritari: A historical journey
Butaritari is steeped in history, with ancient sites and artifacts that tell the story of Kiribati's past. The island has several archaeological sites that are worth exploring for history enthusiasts. Butaritari also has stunning landscapes, with lush vegetation and clear waters ideal for kayaking or canoeing. Visitors can also enjoy birdwatching, as several native species inhabit this region.
#4
Kiritimati: The largest coral atoll
Kiritimati, also known as Christmas Island, is the largest coral atoll in the world. Spanning over 642 square kilometers, it is famous for its diverse ecosystems and stunning landscapes. Kiritimati is also a popular destination for anglers looking to catch big game fish like marlin or tuna. The island's lagoons are perfect for snorkeling, where you can see colorful marine life up close.
#5
Nonouti: Cultural immersion
Nonouti gives you an authentic cultural experience, where you can witness traditional Kiribati life. The island is dotted with villages where locals still practice age-old customs, like weaving and fishing. Nonouti's beaches are ideal for sunbathing or swimming in calm waters, away from the hustle and bustle of touristy places.