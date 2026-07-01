Add Kiribati to your list

If you love exploring remote islands, visit Kiribati

By Simran Jeet 04:58 pm Jul 01, 202604:58 pm

What's the story

The Republic of Kiribati, a Pacific island nation, is a remote paradise with its pristine beaches and rich marine life. The nation is made up of 32 atolls and one raised coral island, spread across the equator and the International Date Line. With its unique geography, Kiribati offers a unique experience for those looking to explore its untouched beauty. Here is a look at some of the islands that make Kiribati a must-visit destination.