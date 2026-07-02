Start your day with Kolkata's famous puri aloo
What's the story
Kolkata's streets are a paradise for food lovers, especially those who love vegetarian breakfasts. Among the many options, puri aloo stands out as a favorite. This dish combines deep-fried bread (puri) with spiced potato curry (aloo). It is not just filling; it also offers a taste of the city's rich culinary heritage. Here are some places where you can enjoy this delightful breakfast.
Street stalls
Popular street stalls for puri aloo
Kolkata has numerous street stalls serving puri aloo at affordable prices. These stalls are usually crowded with locals, a testament to the dish's popularity. The puris are usually served hot, with a side of tangy chutney and sliced onions, enhancing the flavors of the aloo curry. The bustling atmosphere of these stalls adds to the overall experience, making it a must-try for anyone visiting Kolkata.
Iconic eateries
Iconic eateries serving traditional flavors
For those who prefer a sit-down breakfast, Kolkata has several iconic eateries that serve traditional puri aloo. These places have been around for decades, serving authentic flavors that have been passed down through generations. The puris at these eateries are usually crisp and light, while the aloo curry is perfectly spiced to suit different palates.
On-the-go tips
Tips for enjoying puri aloo on the go
If you are planning to enjoy puri aloo on the go, here are some tips to make your experience even better. First, try to visit during peak breakfast hours when the puris are freshly made. Carry a small packet of tissues or napkins, as things can get messy with all the deliciousness involved. Do not forget to bargain if you are buying from street vendors, as prices can vary depending on location and time.
Pairing suggestions
Pairing suggestions with puri aloo
To make your puri aloo breakfast even better, think about pairing it with some traditional beverages like chai or lassi. Chai, made from black tea leaves boiled with milk and spices, balances the flavors of the dish perfectly. Lassi, a yogurt-based drink, gives a refreshing contrast to the spiciness of aloo curry, making it an ideal accompaniment for this beloved Kolkata breakfast.