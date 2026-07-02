Start your day with Kolkata's famous puri aloo

On-the-go tips

Tips for enjoying puri aloo on the go

If you are planning to enjoy puri aloo on the go, here are some tips to make your experience even better. First, try to visit during peak breakfast hours when the puris are freshly made. Carry a small packet of tissues or napkins, as things can get messy with all the deliciousness involved. Do not forget to bargain if you are buying from street vendors, as prices can vary depending on location and time.