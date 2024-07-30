In short Simplifying... In short Whip up homemade Korean kimchi dumplings with this simple recipe.

Start by kneading a dough of flour and water, and let it rest.

Meanwhile, prepare a filling of chopped kimchi, mashed tofu, green onions, soy sauce, sesame oil, and sugar.

Roll out the dough, stuff with filling, and shape into dumplings.

Roll out the dough, stuff with filling, and shape into dumplings.

Refer to this recipe

By Anujj Trehaan 07:08 pm Jul 30, 2024

What's the story Kimchi dumplings, a celebrated dish within Korean cuisine, are renowned for their distinct tangy and spicy flavor profile. Originating from Korea, these dumplings have garnered international acclaim, captivating food enthusiasts worldwide with their unique taste and adaptable nature. Traditionally crafted with diverse fillings, our tailored version is both vegetarian and eggless, broadening its appeal to a more inclusive audience. Let's begin cooking.

Ingredients list

Gather the following ingredients

For these vegetarian kimchi dumplings, gather: two cups all-purpose flour, one cup water for the dough, one cup finely chopped and well-drained kimchi, one-half cup mashed tofu, one-quarter cup finely sliced green onions, two tablespoons soy sauce, one tablespoon sesame oil, and one teaspoon sugar. Additionally, have salt to taste and vegetable oil for frying ready.

Step 1

Prepare the dough

Begin by making the dough. Mix two cups of all-purpose flour with one cup of water in a large bowl. Knead until smooth, adjusting with more flour or water if sticky or dry. Cover with a damp cloth and let it rest for 30 minutes, preparing it for the dumplings. This process ensures the dough reaches the perfect consistency for wrapping the filling.

Step 2

Make the filling

While the dough rests, mix one cup of well-drained, finely chopped kimchi, half a cup of mashed tofu for texture and protein, and one-fourth cup of sliced green onions for freshness. Once done, add two tablespoons of soy sauce for umami, one tablespoon sesame oil, and one teaspoon sugar in a bowl. Season with salt carefully, considering the kimchi and soy sauce's saltiness.

Step 3

Assemble dumplings

Once the filling is prepared and the dough has rested to become pliable, divide it into small balls to make about 20 dumplings. On a floured surface, roll each ball into a thin circle. Add one tablespoon of filling to each, then fold to form half-moons, sealing edges by pinching or using fork tines to prevent filling from escaping during cooking.

Step 4

Cook dumplings

Cook the dumplings by heating vegetable oil in a pan over medium heat. Fry each side until golden, about two minutes per side. Alternatively, for a less oily option, steam them in a basket over boiling water for 10 minutes or until the wrapper is translucent. Serve hot with soy sauce or your preferred dipping sauce as an appetizer or main dish.