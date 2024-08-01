In short Simplifying... In short Queenstown is a hotspot for bungee jumping, offering a range of thrilling experiences.

The historic Kawarau Bridge, birthplace of commercial bungee jumping, offers a 43-meter jump over a stunning river.

For adrenaline junkies, the Nevis Bungee, New Zealand's highest, is a must-try.

The Ledge Bungy offers a unique urban adventure with a "runway" launch pad, while Shotover Canyon Swing & Fox combines swing and zip line adventures for a unique free-fall experience.

Calling all adventure freaks!

Thrilling bungee jumping sites near Queenstown

03:10 pm Aug 01, 2024

What's the story Queenstown, often hailed as the adventure capital of the world, offers an array of heart-pumping activities. Among these, bungee jumping stands out as a must-try for thrill-seekers. The surrounding landscapes provide not just a backdrop but an integral part of the exhilarating experience. Here are five thrilling bungee jumping sites near Queenstown that promise to elevate your adrenaline levels.

Recommendation 1

The iconic Kawarau Bridge Bungee

The Kawarau Bridge, cherished by bungee enthusiasts, marks the birthplace of the world's first commercial bungee jump. Located just 20 minutes from Queenstown, this historic site offers a thrilling 43-meter jump over the stunning Kawarau River. Ideal for beginners and those eager for tandem jumps, the vivid turquoise waters below elevate the surreal experience, making it an unforgettable adventure.

Recommendation 2

Nevis Bungee - Leap into the void

For those seeking an extreme thrill, the Nevis Bungee is your calling. Suspended 134 meters above the Nevis River, this is New Zealand's highest bungee jump and not for the faint-hearted. The remote location, accessible only by a rugged four-by-four ride, adds to its allure. Jumping from a highwire pod that sways gently in the wind amplifies every sensation, offering an unparalleled adrenaline rush.

Recommendation 3

Ledge Bungy - Urban high-flyer

Perched on Bob's Peak above Queenstown, Ledge Bungy is an urban adventure offering panoramic views of Lake Wakatipu. Unique for its "runway" launch pad, it allows participants to run and dive into the air in any style - whether a front flip or backward. This site combines the breathtaking beauty of nature with the thrill of excitement, providing more than just a conventional jump.

Recommendation 4

Shotover Canyon Swing & Fox

Shotover Canyon Swing & Fox, not purely bungee, introduces an innovative free-fall experience. It combines swing and zip line adventures, reaching speeds up to 120 km/hour over Shotover Canyon. With more than 70 jump styles, either solo or tandem, it offers a unique and thrilling alternative. This ensures every leap into the canyon's dramatic landscape is as exhilarating as it is distinctive.