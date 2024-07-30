In short Simplifying... In short Just a short trip from Edinburgh, you'll find enchanting castles steeped in history.

What's the story Edinburgh, Scotland's capital, is not just about its historic Royal Mile or the picturesque views from Arthur's Seat. The surrounding area is dotted with ancient castles, each telling a story of Scotland's rich history and culture. A weekend getaway from Edinburgh to these majestic fortresses offers a glimpse into the past, making for an unforgettable journey through time.

Linlithgow

A royal retreat at Linlithgow Palace

Just a 20-minute train ride from Edinburgh lies Linlithgow Palace, the birthplace of Mary Queen of Scots. Though now a ruin, its grandeur remains evident in the ornate fountain in the courtyard and the panoramic views of Linlithgow Loch. The palace grounds are perfect for a leisurely stroll, offering an insight into royal life in Scotland's bygone days.

Blackness

Discover Blackness Castle's dramatic history

Often referred to as 'the ship that never sailed' due to its unique shape, Blackness Castle sits on the banks of the Firth of Forth. A thirty-minute drive from Edinburgh will take you to this formidable fortress which has served as a royal castle, prison, and armory through the centuries. Its stark yet striking architecture against the backdrop of water makes for stunning photographs.

Craigmillar

Step back in time at Craigmillar Castle

Craigmillar Castle is one of Scotland's most perfectly preserved medieval castles and is just a short bus ride away from Edinburgh city center. With its labyrinthine corridors and hidden chambers, it offers an intimate peek into medieval Scottish life. The castle also boasts beautiful gardens and impressive views over Edinburgh - perfect for those looking to escape the city bustle.

Tantallon

Uncover Tantallon Castle's spectacular seascapes

Perched on cliffs overlooking the North Sea, Tantallon Castle offers some of the most breathtaking seascapes in Scotland. Just an hour's drive from Edinburgh, this 14th-century fortress features formidable curtain walls facing out toward Bass Rock. Ideal for history enthusiasts and nature lovers, it provides a unique glimpse into Scotland's medieval past while presenting stunning natural beauty.

Dirleton

Experience medieval grandeur at Dirleton Castle

Dirleton Castle, set within extensive gardens, showcases ruins from the 13th century. About 40 minutes by car from Edinburgh, it features Scotland's oldest rock garden and provides insights into medieval architecture through its well-preserved living quarters and defensive structures. Ideal for those interested in history or seeking scenic views, Dirleton offers a unique glimpse into medieval life.