Calling all hikers!

Discover Vancouver's hidden hiking gems

By Anujj Trehaan 11:39 am Jul 26, 202411:39 am

What's the story Vancouver, a vibrant city encircled by lush forests and majestic mountains, offers more than its urban allure. Beyond the towering skyscrapers, it conceals secret trails that guide adventurers through tranquil landscapes, providing a serene retreat from the city's hustle and bustle. These lesser-known paths are ideal for those in search of solitude and a deeper connection with nature's untouched beauty.

Recommendation 1

Lighthouse Park's secluded paths

Nestled within West Vancouver, Lighthouse Park presents hikers with a network of trails less traveled. Among these, the route leading to the hidden viewpoints offers breathtaking views of the ocean against a backdrop of ancient forests. This tranquil hike is ideal for photographers and nature lovers alike, providing a quiet space to enjoy Vancouver's natural beauty without the crowds.

Recommendation 2

The mystery of Lynn Canyon

Lynn Canyon, often overshadowed by its more famous neighbor Capilano Suspension Bridge Park, boasts equally stunning scenery without the admission fee. The park's extensive trail system includes quiet paths that meander through dense forest and past rushing waterfalls. One such path leads to a secluded swimming hole, perfect for a refreshing dip on a warm day.

Recommendation 3

Pacific Spirit's forgotten trails

Pacific Spirit Regional Park wraps around the University of British Columbia, endowing visitors with over 50 kilometers of trails. Among these, some forgotten paths offer an undisturbed journey through varying ecosystems—from dense rainforests to breezy shorelines—without straying far from the city. These trails are especially appealing for bird watchers and plant enthusiasts eager to explore Vancouver's diverse flora and fauna.

Recommendation 4

The secret waterfall of Norvan Falls

For those willing to explore North Vancouver's backcountry, Norvan Falls is captivating. This moderately challenging hike takes adventurers through lush old-growth forests to a stunning, secluded waterfall, lesser-known to tourists. The trail's peacefulness offers an ideal setting for contemplation and reconnecting with nature's untouched beauty, far from crowded tourist spots. It's perfect for those seeking tranquility among ancient trees.