By Anujj Trehaan 10:47 am Jul 24, 202410:47 am

What's the story Romania, a country rich in history and folklore, is home to some of the most enchanting medieval castles in Europe. These architectural marvels offer a glimpse into the past, showcasing centuries of history, art, and culture. From the legendary Dracula's Castle to lesser-known gems hidden in the countryside, each castle has its own unique story waiting to be discovered.

Dracula's Castle

Bran Castle: The legendary Dracula's home

Bran Castle is often associated with Bram Stoker's legendary vampire, Dracula. Perched on a high rock, it offers breathtaking views of the surrounding landscapes. Despite its spooky reputation, the castle is actually a museum that showcases art and furniture collected by Queen Marie of Romania. Visitors can explore its many rooms and secret passages while soaking up its rich history.

Royal elegance

Peles Castle: A Neo-Renaissance masterpiece

Peles Castle stands as a testament to Romania's royal past. Located in Sinaia, this stunning neo-renaissance castle was once the summer residence of Romanian kings. Its 160 rooms are adorned with exquisite European art, Murano crystal chandeliers, German stained-glass windows, and intricate wood carvings. The surrounding Carpathian Mountains provide a picturesque backdrop for this architectural jewel.

Gothic splendor

Corvin Castle: A Gothic fantasy

Corvin Castle is one of Eastern Europe's largest castles and embodies Gothic architecture at its finest. With towering stone walls, imposing turrets, and a drawbridge over a moat rumored to have been filled with bears, it feels like stepping into a fairy tale. The castle's interior reveals beautifully preserved halls and courtyards that tell tales of medieval times.

Mountain fortress

Rasnov Fortress: A survivor's stronghold

Rasnov Fortress was built by Teutonic Knights in the 13th century as protection against invading forces. Unlike other castles designed for royalty, Rasnov was meant as a refuge for common people during sieges. Situated on top of a hill overlooking Rasnov town and surrounded by mountains, it offers panoramic views along with an insight into medieval defensive architecture.

Waterbound wonder

Fagaras Fortress: The water encircled gem

Fagaras Fortress stands out with its water-filled moat, a rarity in Romania. Built in the 14th century as a defense against invaders, it was later transformed into a princely residence. Today, it serves as a museum, detailing Romanian history from prehistoric times through to communism. Surrounding the fortress, lush gardens offer peaceful strolls, making it a perfect blend of historical insight and natural beauty.