Discover castles near Prague for a memorable vacation

What's the story Prague, renowned for its stunning architecture and deep historical roots, offers more than its iconic castle. A brief journey from the city reveals a collection of enchanting castles, each a historical gem. Ideal for weekend explorations, these sites provide a glimpse into history with their breathtaking views and unique stories, crafting unforgettable experiences for every visitor.

Karlštejn

Karlstejn Castle: A Gothic treasure

Located just an hour from Prague, the magnificent Karlstejn Castle is a prime example of Gothic architecture. It was founded in 1348 by Charles IV to safeguard royal treasures, notably the crown jewels. Nowadays, visitors are welcomed to explore its grand halls and enjoy the picturesque surroundings. The scenic journey to Karlstejn itself enhances this perfect day trip experience.

Křivoklát

Krivoklat Castle: A royal residence

Dating back to the 12th century, Krivoklat Castle served as a royal residence and a hunting lodge. Its rich history is captured in the well-preserved Gothic chapel, grand halls, and an extensive library filled with rare books. Situated about an hour's drive from Prague, Krivoklat enchants visitors with guided tours that vividly bring its storied past to life, offering a deep dive into history.

Konopiště

Konopiste Castle: Archduke Franz Ferdinand's retreat

Konopiste Castle is best known as the residence of Archduke Franz Ferdinand of Austria before his assassination in 1914. An hour away from Prague by car or train, this castle features lush gardens and an impressive collection of medieval weaponry. The peaceful atmosphere makes it an ideal spot for those looking to relax while soaking up history.

Český Šternberk

Cesky Sternberk Castle: Overlooking the Sazava River

Perched above the Sazava River, Cesky Sternberk Castle is a Bohemian fortress dating back to 1241. Owned by the same family for over seven centuries, it showcases original furnishings and decorations that offer a glimpse into noble life through the ages. Its proximity, about an hour's drive from Prague, makes it easily accessible for those looking to explore historical sites.

Kokorin

Kokorin Castle: A fairytale setting

Nestled in Kokorin Valley north of Prague, Kokorin Castle is a fairytale-like structure surrounded by forests and sandstone formations. Left to ruin after the Thirty Years' War and restored in the 20th century, it symbolizes resilience with captivating views. It's about an hour from Prague by car, offering a unique glimpse into history and natural beauty.