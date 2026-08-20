5 unique Raksha Bandhan traditions across India
What's the story
As the festival of Raksha Bandhan approaches, it's time to delve deeper into its unique customs across India. While the main tradition is tying a rakhi on the wrist of brothers, there are many regional variations that add their own flavor to this celebration. From Rajasthan's Maa Bhagwati Raksha Sutra ritual to Maharashtra's Koli fishing community's special observance, these customs highlight India's cultural diversity and love for traditions.
Spiritual significance
Rajasthan's Maa Bhagwati Raksha Sutra
In Rajasthan, the Maa Bhagwati Raksha Sutra is tied on the right wrist of both men and women.
This thread is believed to be given by Goddess Bhagwati and is worn as a shield against evil spirits.
The custom highlights the spiritual and religious importance of Raksha Bandhan in this region, where divine protection is sought along with familial bonds.
Oceanic connection
Koli fishing community of Maharashtra
The Koli fishing community of Maharashtra celebrates Raksha Bandhan as a bond with the ocean.
The women tie rakhis to the rudders of their fishing boats, seeking protection from the sea goddess for their loved ones who venture into deep waters.
This tradition shows a deep respect for nature and its forces, making it an integral part of their cultural festivities.
Rituals explained
Odisha and Gujarat
In Odisha, Raksha Bandhan is celebrated as Brata Bandhan, a vow of friendship and protection between siblings and close friends.
In Gujarat, the festival coincides with Pavitropana, a ritual dedicated to Lord Shiva. People visit Shiva temples on this day and offer pavitra (sacred thread) to seek forgiveness for past sins and cleanse their hearts.
These rituals show how Raksha Bandhan is more than just a celebration of sibling bonds; it also emphasizes spiritual purification.
Festival overlap
West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh
In West Bengal, Raksha Bandhan coincides with Jhulan Purnima, a festival celebrating the love between Radha and Krishna. This day is marked by devotional songs, dances, and decorations in temples.
Meanwhile, coastal states like Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh celebrate Nariyal Purnima in honor of Varuna (the sea god).
Fishermen take coconuts to the sea as offerings for protection against misfortunes while fishing.
Protective ritual
Haryana's Saluno custom
In Haryana, the Saluno custom is observed on Raksha Bandhan. Sisters place new barley shoots in their brothers' ears as a blessing for wealth and goodness.
Brothers reciprocate by gifting their sisters, renewing their bond of love and protection.
This practice adds a symbolic element to the festival, highlighting that traditional elements like rakhi or tilak are just as important as protection from them.