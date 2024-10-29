Summarize Simplifying... In short Lin-Manuel Miranda, the creative genius behind the hit musical Hamilton, shares his top book recommendations for sparking creativity.

These include a riveting biography of Alexander Hamilton, 'The War of Art' for overcoming creative blocks, 'Sapiens' for broadening perspectives on humanity, and 'Bird by Bird' for practical writing wisdom.

These books not only fuel creativity but also offer a deeper understanding of life and storytelling. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Read these books

Lin-Manuel Miranda's must-reads for creative minds

By Anujj Trehaan 04:11 pm Oct 29, 202404:11 pm

What's the story Lin-Manuel Miranda, the brilliant mind behind the revolutionary musical Hamilton, frequently attributes his inspiration to the world of books. Whether you're a budding artist seeking a creative spark or an established creator looking for fresh perspectives, Miranda's recommended reads offer invaluable insights. Here are four books that he highly suggests for anyone looking to nourish their creative spirit.

Inspiration source

'Alexander Hamilton' by Ron Chernow

Not your average history book! This biography of America's most controversial founding father didn't just inspire the hit musical Hamilton—it's a masterclass in bringing history to life with all its drama, intrigue, and complexity. Lin-Manuel Miranda grabbed this book for a vacation read and ended up so hooked on Hamilton's rollercoaster life that he turned it into his musical masterpiece. Proof that yesterday's stories can fuel today's fire.

Overcoming blocks

'The War of Art' by Steven Pressfield

For anyone dealing with procrastination or writer's block, Miranda can't recommend The War of Art highly enough. This book explores the resistance artists encounter when attempting to create and provides practical strategies for conquering these hurdles. It's a game-changer for anyone who has ever felt stalled in their creative journey.

Broadening perspectives

'Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind' by Yuval Noah Harari

Miranda recommends Sapiens for its comprehensive exploration of humanity's journey from the Stone Age to the present day. "Sapiens pushes you to question society, cultures, and the very essence of what it means to be human," Miranda states. For creators, this book offers a vast palette of concepts and viewpoints to spark innovation in storytelling and beyond.

Craft and life lessons

'Bird by Bird' by Anne Lamott

Lin-Manuel Miranda recommends Bird by Bird for its blend of practical writing wisdom and invaluable life insights. Anne Lamott's raw vulnerability demystifies the writing process, providing a roadmap for stronger storytelling and a more vibrant life. This book, along with others on Miranda's list, fuels creativity and expands worldviews, making it a must-read for honing craft and deepening understanding.