The tram takes you through historic neighborhoods like Alfama and Graca, with opportunities to taste local delicacies like Pasteis de nata and ginja.

Remember to respect local etiquette, such as offering your seat to those in need and asking permission before photographing locals.

Lisbon's Tram 28 ultimate explorer kit: What to pack

By Anujj Trehaan 01:49 pm Jun 24, 202401:49 pm

What's the story Lisbon's Tram 28 is a journey through the heart of Portugal's capital, winding through historic neighborhoods, past iconic landmarks, and offering glimpses of the city's vibrant life. This tram route is more than just a means of transportation; it's an adventure that takes you back in time, making it a must-do for any visitor to Lisbon.

Packing list

Essential items to pack

Before hopping on Tram 28, ensure your bag includes comfortable walking shoes for exploring the stops along the way. A water bottle is crucial to stay hydrated under the Lisbon sun. Don't forget your camera or smartphone to capture the picturesque views and moments. Lastly, keep some cash handy for small purchases in local shops and cafes you'll encounter on your journey.

Key stops

Must-visit stops along the route

Tram 28 will take you through several must-visit spots. First on the list is Alfama, Lisbon's oldest neighborhood, known for its narrow streets and Fado music. Next up is Graca, offering breathtaking views over the city from Miradouro da Senhora do Monte. Don't miss Baixa and Chiado for shopping and historical sites like Praca do Comercio. Each stop has its unique charm worth exploring.

Food guide

Local delicacies to try

While exploring the neighborhoods along Tram 28's route, indulge in local delicacies that Lisbon has to offer. Pasteis de nata are a must-try; these custard tarts are perfect at any time of day. For something savory, go for a bifana at one of the many local eateries. Refresh with a glass of ginja, a sour cherry beverage popular among locals.

Etiquette

Cultural etiquette tips

Understanding local etiquette enhances your experience and respects Lisbon's culture. Greet shopkeepers and locals with bom dia (good morning) or boa tarde (good afternoon). On Tram 28, offer your seat to elderly passengers or those in need—it's appreciated here as much as anywhere else. Be mindful when taking photos in residential areas; always ask permission if photographing locals.