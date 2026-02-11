Have you tried this quintessential Maharashtrian breakfast dish yet?

Maharashtra 's street breakfasts are a unique fusion of flavors, especially the spicy misal. A traditional dish, misal is a spicy curry made with sprouted lentils and served with bread or pav. This dish is a staple in many parts of Maharashtra and is loved for its bold flavors and hearty nature. The combination of spices, textures, and accompaniments makes it a favorite morning meal for many locals.

Dish 1 The essence of misal Misal is basically a spicy curry made from sprouted lentils, usually moth beans. It's topped with a mix of finely chopped onions, coriander leaves, and crunchy farsan or sev. The dish is served with pav (bread rolls) to balance the heat. Every region has its own version of misal, with variations in spice levels and ingredients.

Dish 2 Accompaniments that enhance flavor Along with misal, breakfast stalls also serve a range of accompaniments that elevate the experience. Chutneys made from coconut or mint provide a cooling effect against the spiciness. Lemon wedges add freshness when squeezed over the dish. Some vendors even offer dahi (yogurt) to tone down the heat for those who prefer milder flavors.

Dish 3 Regional variations across Maharashtra Each region in Maharashtra has its own take on misal. Kolhapuri misal is famous for its fiery heat and rich flavors, while Nashik's version is milder but equally delicious. Pune's take often comes with poha or upma as sides, giving diners more options to choose from their breakfast plate.

