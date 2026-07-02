Water chestnuts are not just low in calories but also high in fiber

Make your salads better with water chestnuts

By Vinita Jain 10:14 am Jul 02, 202610:14 am

What's the story

Water chestnuts are a versatile ingredient, adding a delightful crunch to salads. They are not just low in calories but also high in fiber, making them an ideal choice for those looking to maintain their weight. Here are five salads featuring water chestnuts, each offering a unique flavor and texture combination. These salads are easy to prepare and perfect for anyone wanting to add a nutritious twist to their meals.