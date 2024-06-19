Go on a castle-hopping adventure in the Scottish Highlands
The Scottish Highlands, a region celebrated for its breathtaking landscapes and historical castles, offers a unique journey through time. This area is richly dotted with ancient fortresses and ruins, each with its own story of Scotland's past. Travelers have the opportunity to explore these historical sites while simultaneously enjoying the natural beauty that the Highlands have to offer.
Start at Eilean Donan Castle
Eilean Donan is one of Scotland's most iconic castles, located on a small island where three sea lochs meet. The castle has been featured in many films and photographs. Visitors can tour the interior, which has been fully restored to its former glory. It's a perfect starting point for your castle-hopping adventure in the Highlands.
Discover Urquhart Castle's ruins
Next on your journey is Urquhart Castle, overlooking the mysterious waters of Loch Ness. Though now in ruins, this castle offers stunning views and a rich history dating back over 1,000 years. Visitors can explore the grounds and imagine life during medieval times while keeping an eye out for Nessie, the legendary Loch Ness monster.
Step back in time at Dunrobin Castle
Dunrobin Castle, resembling a fairytale with its spires and expansive gardens, stands as one of Britain's oldest continuously inhabited houses, with its history stretching back to the early 1300s. The castle also houses a museum showcasing artifacts from across the globe. Additionally, the falconry displays, set within its picturesque gardens, are a highlight not to be overlooked by visitors.
Explore Cawdor Castle's gardens
Cawdor Castle, famously linked to Shakespeare's Macbeth, offers an enchanting experience with its beautiful gardens and nature trails. Although not directly related to the historical figure Macbeth, the castle is home to an impressive collection of art and antiques. Walking through Cawdor's gardens, visitors feel as if they have stepped into another world entirely, making it a unique destination in the Scottish Highlands.