Make dog-safe air fresheners at home: Here's how

While creating a pleasant-smelling home is important, it is equally important to ensure that air fresheners are safe for your pets. Many commercial air fresheners are laden with chemicals that can be harmful for dogs. Luckily, you can easily and cheaply make your own dog-safe air fresheners using natural ingredients. Here are some ways to create these pet-friendly scents and keep your home fresh without harming your dog.

Essential oils Essential oils for pet safety Essential oils can make your home smell amazing and are safe for dogs if used properly. Lavender and chamomile are the most popular choices because of their calming effects. Use only a few drops diluted in water or carrier oil as concentrated oils can be harmful if ingested or applied directly on the skin. Always ensure proper ventilation while using essential oils around pets.

Citrus peels Citrus peels as natural deodorizers Citrus peels from fruits like oranges and lemons can double up as natural deodorizers. Just simmer the peels in water on low heat and let them fill your home with their refreshing scent. The natural oils in citrus peels help neutralize odors without any risk to dogs. This not only refreshes the air but also effectively repurposes kitchen waste.

Baking soda Baking soda for odor absorption Baking soda also makes an excellent odor absorber and can be used safely around pets. Simply sprinkle it on carpets or upholstery, let it sit for some 15 minutes, and vacuum thoroughly. For extra scent, mix baking soda with a few drops of dog-safe essential oil before applying. The combination would help eliminate odors while leaving behind a subtle fragrance.