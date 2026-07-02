Pink grapefruit in cooking: 5 recipes you'll love
What's the story
Pink grapefruit, with its tangy-sweet flavor, is a versatile fruit that can elevate some dishes. Not only does it add a unique taste, but it also brings a splash of color to your plate. From salads to desserts, pink grapefruit can be used in various recipes to create something delicious and visually appealing. Here are five delightful ways to use pink grapefruit in your cooking.
Dish 1
Refreshing grapefruit salad
A refreshing salad with pink grapefruit segments, mixed greens, and avocado makes for a perfect light meal or side dish. The citrusy notes of the grapefruit go perfectly with creamy avocado and crunchy greens. Top it with some nuts or seeds for added texture, and drizzle with olive oil and balsamic vinegar for a simple yet flavorful dressing.
Dish 2
Sweet and tangy sorbet
Pink grapefruit sorbet is an easy-to-make dessert that perfectly balances sweetness and tanginess. Simply blend fresh pink grapefruit juice with sugar until dissolved, freeze the mixture, and churn it in an ice cream maker. This sorbet is not only refreshing but also serves as a palate cleanser between courses, or a light dessert option.
Dish 3
Zesty grapefruit vinaigrette
Transform your salads with a zesty grapefruit vinaigrette. Whisk together fresh pink grapefruit juice, Dijon mustard, honey, olive oil, salt, and pepper for a vibrant dressing. This vinaigrette adds a citrusy punch to any salad while enhancing the natural flavors of the ingredients, without overpowering them.
Dish 4
Grapefruit-infused water
Infuse your water with slices of pink grapefruit for a refreshing twist on plain water. Add some slices to a pitcher of cold water, and let it sit in the refrigerator for a few hours before serving. This infused water not only tastes great but also encourages hydration throughout the day.
Dish 5
Creamy grapefruit mousse
For a creamy treat, whip up a pink grapefruit mousse. Mix freshly squeezed pink grapefruit juice with whipped cream and sugar until smooth. Chill the mixture in the refrigerator until set. This mousse offers a light, creamy texture with a tangy flavor, making it an ideal dessert for special occasions or a sweet indulgence after meals.