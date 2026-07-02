For a creamy treat, whip up a pink grapefruit mousse

Pink grapefruit in cooking: 5 recipes you'll love

By Vinita Jain 10:07 am Jul 02, 202610:07 am

What's the story

Pink grapefruit, with its tangy-sweet flavor, is a versatile fruit that can elevate some dishes. Not only does it add a unique taste, but it also brings a splash of color to your plate. From salads to desserts, pink grapefruit can be used in various recipes to create something delicious and visually appealing. Here are five delightful ways to use pink grapefruit in your cooking.