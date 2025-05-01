Make vegan mayonnaise at home, we show you how
What's the story
Making vegan mayonnaise at home is a simple and cost-effective way to enjoy this creamy condiment without any trace of animal products.
With just a few ingredients, you can whip up a batch that is as good as the store-bought ones in taste and texture.
Plus, with this homemade version, you get the liberty to control the flavors and adjust the consistency to your liking.
It makes a versatile addition to your kitchen repertoire.
Ingredients
Essential ingredients for vegan mayonnaise
To prepare vegan mayonnaise, you'll require aquafaba, the water from a can of chickpeas, as it serves as an emulsifier.
Other essential ingredients are oil, like sunflower or canola, vinegar or lemon juice for acidity, mustard for flavor depth, and salt for seasoning.
Combined, they form a smooth and creamy spread ideal for sandwiches or salads.
Preparation
Step-by-step preparation process
Start by mixing aquafaba with vinegar/lemon juice in a mixing bowl.
Gradually add oil while whisking continuously until it thickens into an emulsion.
Add mustard and salt to taste. If you want to adjust the thickness, add more oil if necessary.
The process takes about ten minutes, and you have fresh vegan mayonnaise to use.
Variations
Tips for flavor variations
Feel free to experiment with flavors by adding garlic powder, herbs like dill or basil, or spices like paprika to your base recipe.
If you'd like a hint of sweetness, you can also add some maple syrup or agave nectar.
These variations make it possible to customize your mayonnaise according to your taste while keeping it completely plant-based.
Storage
Storage recommendations
Store your homemade vegan mayonnaise in an airtight container in the refrigerator, where it will keep fresh for up to one week.
Make sure it's tightly sealed to maintain its quality and prevent spoilage.
If separation occurs over time, simply stir before using again. This will restore its creamy consistency without affecting taste.