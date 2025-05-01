What's the story

Making vegan mayonnaise at home is a simple and cost-effective way to enjoy this creamy condiment without any trace of animal products.

With just a few ingredients, you can whip up a batch that is as good as the store-bought ones in taste and texture.

Plus, with this homemade version, you get the liberty to control the flavors and adjust the consistency to your liking.

It makes a versatile addition to your kitchen repertoire.