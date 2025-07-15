Mangoes v/s papayas: Which has more vitamin C?

We all love indulging in delicious summer fruits like mangoes and papayas. Not only do they taste refreshing but they also pack a punch of nutrients. Both mangoes and papayas are vitamin-rich fruits, especially vitamin C, which is crucial for a healthy immune system. Here's how much vitamin C do mangoes and papayas actually have, and which one offers more during summers.

Mango Insight Vitamin C content in mangoes Mangoes are a tropical delight that we all love during the hot summer months. They are packed with vitamin C, with an average mango giving approximately 36 mg of the nutrient per 100 grams. This makes them a good vitamin C source, contributing to our daily intake needs. The sweet taste and juicy texture make mangoes not just tasty but also great for immunity.

Papaya insight Papayas: A rich source of nutrients Papayas are another tropical fruit that has a lot to offer health-wise. They are especially rich in vitamin C content, with about 60 mg per 100 grams. This makes papayas a great option for those seeking to up their vitamin C intake naturally. Apart from vitamin C, papayas also offer other important nutrients such as folate and fiber.

Comparison insight Comparing nutritional profiles When putting mangoes and papayas against each other nutritionally, both fruits have unique benefits to offer. While papayas contain more vitamin C than mangoes, the two fruits also have different vitamins and minerals that can benefit your overall health. From keeping your skin glowing to improving digestion, including both fruits in your diet can guarantee you get all the nutrients you need to stay healthy this summer.