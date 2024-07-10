In brief Simplifying... In brief Experience the surreal beauty of Bolivia's Salar de Uyuni, where the sky reflects on the salt flats creating a dreamy landscape.

Don't miss the cactus-filled Isla Incahuasi in the middle of the salt sea, the eerie train graveyard showcasing Bolivia's industrial past, and the unique opportunity to camp under the clear night sky.

Marvel at Bolivia's Salar de Uyuni: A surreal landscape

By Anujj Trehaan 01:25 pm Jul 10, 202401:25 pm

What's the story Salar de Uyuni, in southwest Bolivia, is the world's largest salt flat, covering over 10,000 square kilometers. During the rainy season, this vast white expanse turns into a giant mirror, perfectly reflecting the sky and blurring the line between earth and sky. It's a natural wonder, a crucial habitat for pink flamingos, and a significant lithium source.

Mirror effect

Witness the mirror of the sky

Visiting Salar de Uyuni during the rainy season, from December to April, offers an unparalleled experience. The thin water layer covering the salt flats creates a perfect reflection of the sky, blurring the line between earth and sky. Ideal for photography enthusiasts, this natural phenomenon captures surreal landscapes. Remember to wear waterproof footwear and protect your camera equipment from moisture for the best experience.

Cactus Island

Explore Isla Incahuasi: An island in a sea of salt

At the heart of Salar de Uyuni lies Isla Incahuasi, an island brimming with giant cacti that reach over 10 meters in height. The stark contrast between the barren salt flats and this lush, cactus-covered island is striking. Climbing to its summit offers unparalleled panoramic views of the salt flats. Ensure you wear comfortable walking shoes and carry water for hydration during your exploration.

Train graveyard

Discover ancient history at train cemetery

Just outside Uyuni town lies an eerie yet fascinating site: a graveyard for trains dating back to the 19th century when mining was booming in Bolivia. These rusting locomotives and carriages offer a glimpse into Bolivia's past industrial era and make for unique photo opportunities against the backdrop of vast open plains. It's easily accessible by bike or taxi from Uyuni town.

Starry camping

Night under stars: Camping on salt flats

For those seeking adventure, spending a night camping on Salar de Uyuni provides an unforgettable experience under one of the clearest night skies in the world. Several tour operators offer overnight stays in tents or salt hotels where everything is made out of salt blocks! Be prepared for cold temperatures at night by bringing warm clothing and enjoy stargazing away from light pollution.