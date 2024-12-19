Summarize Simplifying... In short Boost your fitness alongside your furry friend with agility drills.

Mastering fitness with canine agility drills

By Anujj Trehaan 04:36 pm Dec 19, 202404:36 pm

What's the story Exercising with your dog is not only a great way to bond, but it also adds a fun and exciting twist to your fitness routine. Canine agility drills push you and your furry friend to your limits, providing a fun and exciting alternative to the same old walk in the park.

Boost your cardio with weave poles

Weave poles: This canine agility training exercise involves your dog zigzagging between closely spaced poles. How to do it: Jog alongside your dog as they weave in and out of the poles. Why it works: It provides a cardio workout for you and improves coordination and agility for both you and your dog. Do three sets of 10 weaves to raise your heart rate.

Enhance coordination with jumping drills

Setting up a small agility course or a series of jumps for your dog can be a great way to get your heart rate up. As your dog jumps over each hurdle, follow along by doing jump squats or lunges. This exercise not only strengthens your lower body but also enhances coordination and balance. Aim for ten jumps, and modify the height as needed.

Strengthen core with tunnel runs

Tunnels are a fun and demanding obstacle for dogs in agility courses. While your dog navigates the tunnel, perform core-strengthening exercises like planks or mountain climbers next to the tunnel entrance. This way, you can keep eye contact and motivate your pet while simultaneously improving your core stability and strength. Try for three sets of 30-second holds or reps with each tunnel run.

Improve flexibility with balance beams

Balance beams aren't just for gymnasts - they're great for teaching dogs precision too! While your pup navigates the beam, you can do some dynamic stretches alongside them. Try lunges or side stretches to improve your flexibility and keep your dog in sight. Remember to do five stretches on each side for balanced flexibility.