Mesmerizing Meghalaya: A 5-day adventure and culture odyssey
Uncover the hidden gem of Meghalaya, located in the northeastern corner of India, with a comprehensive five-day itinerary. Renowned for its verdant landscapes, distinct cultural heritage, and awe-inspiring natural wonders, this region promises a memorable journey and immersive experience in local customs. This guide highlights the essential sites and activities that encapsulate the spirit of this beautiful state.
Day 1: Shillong - The Scotland of the East
Start your trip in Shillong, the beautiful capital city known as the Scotland of the East for its landscapes reminiscent of Scotland. After checking into your hotel, get ready to explore! Head to Ward's Lake for a peaceful boat ride. Then, visit Shillong Peak for breathtaking views of the city. End your day with a walk around Police Bazar for some local shopping.
Day 2: Living root bridges and Mawlynnong village
Day two involves a morning drive to Cherrapunji to experience the wonder of the living root bridges. These bridges are created by guiding the roots of ancient rubber trees, and they're so strong that they can hold the weight of dozens of people simultaneously. Afterward, head to Mawlynnong Village, Asia's cleanest village. Take a stroll and marvel at the well-preserved traditional Khasi lifestyle and architecture.
Day 3: Dawki River and Umngot River boating
Day three transports you to the enchanting realm of Dawki near the Bangladesh border, home to the ethereal beauty of the Umngot River. Experience the magic of boating on the river's crystal-clear waters, where the astonishing transparency creates the surreal illusion of floating boats suspended in mid-air. Capture unforgettable moments with your camera at this mesmerizing destination.
Day 4: Explore caves and waterfalls in Cherrapunji
Day 4: Cherrapunjee: Discover the magic of nature Devote your fourth day to uncovering the natural wonders of Cherrapunjee - the wettest place on Earth. Witness the majesty of Nohkalikai Falls, India's highest plunge waterfall, then embark on an exhilarating trek into the mysterious depths of Mawsmai Cave with its limestone formations and narrow passageways. Prepare for a day of heart-pounding excitement amidst breathtaking landscapes.
Day 5: Local cuisine and cultural immersion
On your final day in Meghalaya, delve deep into local flavors by sampling traditional Khasi delicacies. Relish the bold tastes of Jadoh or dare to try the pungent Tungrymbai (a fermented soybean chutney). Then, dedicate your afternoon to exploring the Don Bosco Museum in Shillong. This unique museum celebrates North East India's vibrant cultural tapestry, spanning seven floors of fascinating artifacts.