Michelle Obama's picks for empowering young women

By Anujj Trehaan 01:34 pm Oct 22, 202401:34 pm

What's the story Michelle Obama, a beacon of inspiration for millions worldwide, has always been vocal about the transformative power of literature, especially for young women. Her choices extend beyond the realm of mere books, serving as powerful conduits for lessons in resilience, ambition, and the unwavering importance of authenticity. This piece explores a few of these literary treasures, shedding light on their potential to shape the lives of young women today.

Autobiography

'Becoming' by Michelle Obama

In "Becoming," Michelle Obama chronicles her transformative journey from a modest Chicago upbringing to her executive years and her time at the world's most famous address. She opens up about her triumphs and trials with remarkable honesty, providing readers with a powerful blueprint for navigating life's challenges with strength and resilience.

Memoir

'The Light of the World' by Elizabeth Alexander

"The Light of the World" is a powerful memoir by poet Elizabeth Alexander that grapples with the sudden loss of her husband. It is a "meditation on love" that goes beyond grief and embraces the beauty of life. Michelle Obama highly recommends this book for its exquisite writing and its ability to reassure readers that "even in our most difficult times, love can give us strength and hope."

Education journey

'Educated' by Tara Westover

Tara Westover's "Educated" is a powerful memoir of a young girl's journey from a strict and abusive upbringing in rural Idaho to the halls of Harvard and Cambridge. Through education, she finds a way out, demonstrating the power of perseverance and learning. Michelle Obama recommends this book because it "exemplifies the power of resilience and hard work."

Empowerment

'The Moment of Lift' by Melinda Gates

In "The Moment of Lift," Melinda Gates shares powerful stories from her global work, highlighting the critical importance of empowering women as the foundation for strong societies. This book resonates with Michelle Obama's global advocacy for girls' education, emphasizing the transformative role women play in lifting communities out of poverty. Highly recommended for anyone interested in how empowering women can drive profound societal change.